Thai-Laos food fair brings culture and cuisine to Murfreesboro

Photos and Story by Sergio Pacheco/Contributing Writer

On Sunday, November 3, the annual Thai-Laos Food Fair was hosted at the Wat Amphawan of America, a Buddhist temple located in Murfreesboro.

The event started at 11 a.m. at Barfield Crescent park in Murfreesboro, where people from all over Middle Tennessee showed up. The small price of $15 was all that was needed to try a wide variety of Thai and Laotian cuisine. At the entrance there was a small selection of fresh fruit and vegetables that were being sold separately from the rest of the food vendors. A little further ahead, sheriffs from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department were handing out free water bottles to attendees.

As people walked even further, the smell was was truly overwhelming. Attendees could go to any vendor a try a little bit of everything, but at the price of waiting in line. The first food people tried were pad thai noodles, which was provided by the Love Thai Sushi restaurant. This dish consists of thin stir-fried noodles in sweet and sour sauce, egg bean sprouts, peanuts, and green onions. A side option was a plantain wrapped in banana leaves, which had a bittersweet taste to it. Another food people tried was chicken coconut soup. There wasn’t a vendor that didn’t have a long line.

“I’m looking forward to trying the papaya salad, I heard it’s good. I just hope they don’t run out before I reach the front of the line,” said Chris, who recently moved from Florida to Murfreesboro.

Young children could get a cool face design at Evelyn DeJesus’s booth, who did face paintings. The biggest line by far was to get boba, or bubble tea. The flavors available were strawberry, thai tea and taro. Bubble tea is a Taiwanese based drink and contains milk, chewy tapioca balls, and brewed tea, depending on the flavor.

The brisket and rice vendor had the second biggest line, but it wasn’t served until about 2 p.m. The only reason the lines kept moving was because of how fast and consistent the employees were.

Live music was provided by Jodal Bravo, a rock band based out of Murfreesboro. Later on, the Jodal Bravo band took a break and live traditional music was played. The host, Dalany Vongratsamy, invited the audience to join her in a simple two-step dance. A few women were dressed in traditional Thai clothing called chut thai, which consists of chong kraben, a blouse and a sabai. For the rest of the event, Jodal Bravo continued playing.

“I enjoy events like these because we become exposed to other cultures and customs that we don’t usually encounter or might not know much about, so that’s cool. You also meet a whole lot of new people – sometimes just by standing in line, like I just did a few minutes ago,” said Jesus Ortiz, chemistry major at MTSU.

The family friendly food event brought many communities together and encouraged everyone to try something new and experience cultural diversity. The food festival is used as a fundraiser for the Buddhist temple to keep hosting more cultural events.

Crowds of people from different backgrounds gathered at the Barfield Crescent Park to enjoy Thai and Laotian culture and cuisine in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) A full plate of different food was common as people walked around trying curry, Thai fried chicken, and vegetables and rice. One thing that was never missing at any vendor table was the spicy sauce that gave it an even better flavor in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) The long lines were one thing that were unavoidable since there were over 30 different types of food available to try in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Bubble tea was definitely a must try among all the attendees. The majority of the attendees had already tried it at some bubble tea location, but there were still a few who were first-time bubble tea drinkers in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Jodal Bravo, a rock band based out of Murfreesboro, kept everyone entertained throughout the event, taking few breaks from time to time. The band consists of Jacob Hendrixson, James Touchton, and other temporary artists in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Evelyn DeJesus, employee at Fantasy Face Design does face and body painting as well as glitter tattoos. Under a well shaded area, DeJesus painted various animal and other designs on young children in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Thai pudding pancakes were one of the many desserts. They are small, soft, and not to mention delicious. Employees filled a teapot container with batter and then proceed to pour it into small hot pan, where it was flipped once and was ready to be served in a matter of seconds in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Spring rolls were another popular finger snack and since they were so delicious, customers kept employees working fast, as they kept returning for more in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) The brisket was kept last for a reason, other than it took a while to prepare and cook. Once attendees heard it was time to serve the brisket a long line had already formed. A side of white rice was served with an option to add a tasty chilly pepper sauce to the meat in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco)

