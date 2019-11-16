Unidentified human skull found in Rutherford County

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a human skull was found “in the southeastern area of Rutherford County” on Tuesday.

The skull is unrelated to the human remains found earlier this week, thought to be that of missing Murfreesboro youth Devin Bond.

According to the official statement, the skull was carried by a farm dog to its owners, who then contacted the sheriff’s office.

Detective Lt. Todd Sparks said no other remains have been found in this remote area of the county.

Detectives continue to investigate, but remain uncertain from where the dog found the skull.

“The skull is currently in possession of the medical examiner’s office where it will be examined for preliminary identifying characteristics,” Sparks said.

Detectives are investigating any potential leads that may help determine the identity of this person, according to the statement.

This is a developing story.

