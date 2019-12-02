American Music Awards brings the house down with performances, drama, and nostalgia

Photo courtesy of Deadline

Story by Aaliyah Johnson/Contributing Writer

The American Music Awards was a night to celebrate music from different genres ranging from the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift to Post Malone and Billie Eilish. The ceremony included Taylor Swift speaking out about her public feud with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, Halsey winning her first AMA and a nostalgic performance from Green Day who took it back to the 90s with their performance.

Hosted by singer Ciara, the night was filled with memorable performance from both new and veteran artists.

As you probably already know, Taylor Swift has butted heads with her former label heads at Big Machine Records, saying that Braun and Borchetta was preventing her from performing her first six albums on the AMAs. She came dressed in a white shirt with the names of those albums with “Speak Now” on the front and “Fearless” on the back. She went on to perform her big hits like “Love Story”, “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “Blank Space.”

Green Day also took the stage with their throwback performance making them the only rock band to perform at the AMAs. They performed their new single “Father of All” that got the crowd dancing and when they did their 1994 single “Basket Case,” the crowd went crazy. They brought back the era of punk rock with a small performance of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and ended their stage presence with Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

Another performance was from award-winning breakout star Billie Eilish, who won New Artist of the Year. She made her first award show performance with “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.” She rocked the stage as she brought out her wild energy mixed with an amazing performance.

Taylor Swift ended up breaking records as she surpassed Michael Jackson with most victories for an artist. Winning Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Album for Lover, she now has 25 wins. Post Malone also won for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album of the Year with Hollywood’s Bleeding. Lil Nas X unsurprisingly won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song with his smash hit “Old Town road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, while world famous Korean pop boy-band BTS took home two awards for Tour of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group.

