Annual Music City Turkey Trot brings aid to seniors in need

Photos and Story by Veronica Prigmore/Contributing Writer

On Thanksgiving morning, thousands of runners participated in the Music City Turkey Trot 5k Run outside of the Nissan Stadium. The Run Nash organization created the Turkey Trot 5k Run to get families in shape while raising money for the Salvation Army’s Angel Program for senior citizens in need. The seniors are given a twenty-five dollar Kroger gift card to help ease grocery expenses.

The Turkey Trot 5k Run was a fun way to burn a few calories before a mouth-watering turkey dinner. Friends and families bundled up in their coats and warm gloves while they waited for their loved ones to pass through the finish line. Christmas music casually played in the background. After a few minutes of anticipation, the runners flooded to the finish line. Whenever a runner was in the distance, supporters chanted “Finish Strong” to motivate them to run the last few feet. The exhausted runners celebrated their achievement with warm hugs, refreshments and decorative metals.

The Turkey Trot is a family tradition for Jacob Ratliff, a seasoned runner from Fort Campbell in Clarksville, TN. He started running when he was in high school and passed the tradition down to his young adopted son.

“For two years, I ran with my son Lincoln. It is a fun experience to spend Thanksgiving Day with my family,” said Ratliff. His family traveled from Alabama to get involved with the Turkey Trot 5k Run. Ratliff continued, “I put the event flyer in the family group chat, and one after the other, everyone started signing up.”

Several runners and their furry companions showed their holiday spirit by wearing creative costumes during the race. A few runners wore turkey costumes. One owner dressed one of her dogs in a pie, and the other in a box of “I can’t believe it’s not butter” costume. Most of the costumes were remarkably clever.

Shortly after the race, a costume contest was held instead of an awards ceremony. A few willing runners participated in the competition. The crowd voted for the best look by cheering the loudest. One couple dressed in a hot chicken and Athena costume, while another runner came as a turkey wearing a bikini. Everyone cheered the loudest for the turkey bikini costume and the winner received a free runner’s ticket for the next Nash Run event.

The Turkey Trot 5k Run brought families closer together for the holidays. Everyone drove off ready to eat Thanksgiving dinner with empty stomachs and no regrets.

A couple finishes the race with their pets at the Music City Turkey Trot 5k Run outside of the Nissan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2019. (Veronica Prigmore / MTSU Sidelines) Jacob Ratliff creates a closer bond with his family at the Music City Turkey Trot 5k Run outside of the Nissan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2019. (Veronica Prigmore / MTSU Sidelines) Runners were cheered on by the surrounding supporters at the Music City Turkey Trot 5k Run outside of the Nissan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2019. (Veronica Prigmore / MTSU Sidelines) The Music City Turkey Trot 5k Run at the Nissan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2019. (Veronica Prigmore / MTSU Sidelines) The Music City Turkey Trot 5k Run at the Nissan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2019. (Veronica Prigmore / MTSU Sidelines) The runners participated in costume competition after the Music City Turkey Trot 5k Run outside of the Nissan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2019. (Veronica Prigmore / MTSU Sidelines) The winner of the costume competition at the Music City Turkey Trot 5k Run outside of the Nissan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2019. (Veronica Prigmore / MTSU Sidelines)

