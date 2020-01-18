Fire at 1540 Place Apartments displaces residents

Photo courtesy of the MFRD

A late-night fire on Friday displaced around two dozen residents of the 1540 Place Apartments on Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, the fire was reported around 11:00 p.m. Friday, with heavy smoke and fire coming from an attic of a third-floor apartment.

Authorities evacuated 22 residents from a 12-unit building as heavy winds made the fire difficult to manage. Firefighters were later forced to exit the building due to safety concerns, but managed to extinguish the flames from the exterior.

The apartment building sustained serious water and fire damage, but no injuries were reported.

Murfreesboro electric workers have turned off electricity to the now uninhabitable building, and the MFRD Fire Marshal’s office has begun investigating the fire.

American Red Cross volunteers assisted with displaced residents. It is unclear at this time how many students were affected.

To contact Editor-in-Chief Angele Latham, email editor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News