Men’s Basketball: Raiders lose 10th straight game to FIU 83-69

After a brutal overtime loss on Thursday to Florida Atlantic, MTSU (4-15, 0-6) never caught up to the fast-paced FIU Panthers (13-6, 4-2) in the Blue Raiders tenth consecutive loss.

As opposed to its prior outing, the Blue Raiders never really seemed to test FIU following the opening minutes and the Panthers ran away with the lead in the second half en route to a comfy home win.

C.J. Jones again led MTSU in scoring with 24 points on 8-17 shooting, while Jayce Johnson (10), Reggie Scurry (10), and Antonio Green (16) all reached double-digit scoring.

The senior pairing of Osasumwen Osaghae and Devon Andrews co-led the Panthers with 18 points with Osaghae also nabbing eleven rebounds for the double-double on the night.

The loss continues a streak dating back to December 3rd when MTSU beat Columbia International in the Murphy Center. Three of MTSU’s four wins this season come against non-Division I opponents with the Blue Raiders sole win against even-leveled competition coming in its second game of the year versus Lipscomb.

What’s Next:

MTSU returns to the Murphy Center to face Louisiana Tech on Thursday in its effort to snap the losing streak and register its first conference win of the season.

The Bulldogs lost its last outing at home to North Texas 51-50 at the buzzer for North Texas’ first win at Ruston since 1952. Despite that, Louisiana Tech has won four of its past six games.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. and air on ESPN+.