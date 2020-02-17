MT SPARE throws “golden gala” to ring in the 20s

Story by Reana Gibson/ Contributing Writer

The sound of jazz music fills a speakeasy as patrons get their fill of alcohol during 1920s Prohibition and a murder mystery to end the night. That is the experience MT SPARE wanted to create this past Thursday night during the Golden Gala.

The gala was held in the Student Union Ballroom from 6 p.m. until late into the glittering night. Performances by Gatsby Gang Jazz Band, and foods from appetizers to desserts and sparkling drinks were offered. Guests were invited to dress up, dance and mingle for the first half of the night.

The murder mystery took place during the second half. Various guests in costume were recruited to play characters alongside actors. Every table was given a binder and instructions to help solve the case.

The idea for the event was suggested to SPARE last spring who then conducted an interest survey.

“We kind of ran with this idea of doing this all-immersive music, food, dancing and a murder mystery party. It’s a new generation, it’s a lot of fun and you can kind of throwback to old time,” stated June Anderson Center Director, Megan Wipfli.

The night wrapped up following the conclusion of the murder mystery. Awards were given for the team that solved the case and offered the most detail as to why. The participating guests and actors who helped also received awards for “Best Dressed” and “Best Acting.”

The gala was sponsored by SPARE, the June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students, the Intercultural and Diversity Center, and the Black Student Union. Wipfli stated that if the gala did well and became a regular event, there would potentially be different themes for different decades.

