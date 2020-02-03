Rover begins new weekend route, plans service changes

Story by Ryann Kieu/Contributing Writer

The city of Murfreesboro announced that public transportation service, Rover, will be adding Saturday routes. The new weekend route began Saturday.

Rover added three Saturday routes on Old Fort, Highland, and Mercury. The routes begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m., the last round trip being at 3:45 p.m. The routes operate every 45 minutes. Complimentary Paratransit Services will operate during the same hours.

“We want to continue to provide effective and efficient service to riders of the Rover system,” said Transportation Director Jim Kerr.

New service changes will begin on March 2, 2020. The service changes will “begin to help improve efficiency and safety,” according to the city’s press release from January.

The West Side Loop Route and the Old Fort Route will be refined and combined to form the new “Mall District Route.” The route will service Stones River Mall, The Avenue, the Social Security office, Target shopping area, and the Salvation Army. The Mall District Route will be operated with two buses on a 45-minute interval, Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Gateway Route will be refined and routed to serve both sides of Broad St. between Medical Center Parkway and Thompson Lane. The route will continue to serve the Hope Clinic, St. Thomas Hospital, Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, and the Guidance Center. The Gateway Route will continue operating Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rover will also implement a new “fixed stop” process to improve safety. Over the two new routes, over 40 locations have been designated as official stops. Rover drivers will not stop to pick up or drop off at any non-designated stop. Almost all designated stops have an official “Rover Stops Here” sign.

For maps and stop locations, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/1656/Bus-Route-Changes-Effective-March-2-2020.

“As Murfreesboro continues to change and grow, it is important for Public Transit to change and grow with it. Eliminating the flag stop service will improve efficiency and safety for both riders and auto drivers,” said Assistant Transportation Director Russ Brashear.

Rover currently operates nine 23-passenger buses with front wheelchair ramps. The central hub is located at 222 W. Burton and is leased from the Murfreesboro Housing Authority.

For more information on the Rover Public Transit System, including the Rover Route Guide, visit the City Transportation webpage.

To contact News Editor Savannah Meade, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News