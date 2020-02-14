Students show love for MTSU at TRIO funny valentine event

Photos and Story by Salina Vongsanith/Contributing Writer

All things sweet and lovely were present at MTSU’s TRIO Funny Valentine event as students made sugar scrubs and Valentine’s gifts to share.

The TRIO is a national student support service-funded program designed to work with first-generation eligible students. Full-time MTSU students that are eligible for the TRIO program include first-generation college students, income-eligible or those with disabilities.

The program focuses on first-generation students. That includes great mentors to help them grow and learn the process of living a successful college life. It strives to provide the best resources for MTSU students through the program.

“It gives us the structure to our chaotic lifestyles as an incoming or transfer student at MTSU, and it gives me the balance with a good support system, which allows creating relationships with others in the program,” said MTSU student Jerry Reese, a senior in the College of Business.

Students were welcomed with an array of scented essential oils, arts and crafts to make Valentine gifts. Ingredients such as granulated sugar, coconut oil and a variety of scented essential oils mixed together made the lovely potion of a sugar scrub.

Events like these happen once a month for MTSU students to connect and bond with each other, whilst having their mentees guide them in the direction of success.

MTSU’s TRIO benefits consist of free 101 tutoring, financial advising, counseling, cultural events, workshops and so much more to give back to the students.