Tennessee bill to allow concealed carry on college campuses proposed

Illustration by Angele Latham

Two Tennessee legislators have introduced a bill to the Senate and the House that would allow college students to carry concealed handguns on public university campuses.

The controversial legislation was proposed Representative Rush Bricken (R—Tullahoma) and Senator Janice Bowling (R—Tullahoma).

Senator Janice Bowling
Senator Rush Bricken

HB2102 and SB2288 propose that students who are registered at public universities be allowed to carry a concealed handgun, if the student possesses a legal handgun carry permit and is otherwise in compliance with state law.

“Adults with handgun permits should be allowed to conceal carry wherever they are for their own protection, including college campuses,” said Bowling in a statement.

This law follows the 2016 law that allowed full-time college faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns on campuses, as long as the weapon is registered with campus police or local law enforcement.

You must be 21 to get a concealed carry permit.

Follow Sidelines for continuing coverage of this issue.

