Women’s Basketball: Hotshot Raiders notch big conference win at UTEP

Story by Devin Jackson / Staff Writer

The Middle Tennessee State Lady Raiders got a needed win in Conference USA play after defeating the UTEP Miners 92-80 Saturday evening in the Don Haskin Center.

The Lady Raiders (18-9, 10-5 Conference USA) scored a season-high with 92 points and had three players with at least 20 points each. Anastasia Hayes led all scorers with 24 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds, just shy of a triple-double.

Alexis Whittington dominated with a career-high 20 points, five assists, and five rebounds and led the team with six 3-pointers made. Aislynn Hayes was also in double figures with 20 points.

MTSU made six three-pointers in the first half and created momentum going into the second half where the Lady Raiders used its sharpshooting to take an insurmountable lead.

The Lady Raiders connected on all cylinders with a season-high 20 assists and shot 43 percent from three. MTSU led with 25 fast-break points and got help from their bench with 24 points.

Although this was a high scoring game, the Lady Raiders were aggressive on the defensive end with seven steals and 23 points off turnovers.

What’s Next

The Lady Raiders will have their hands full with a meeting against rival WKU next Saturday at the Murphy Center. The game will tip-off at 5:00 p.m. and be viewable on ESPN3.