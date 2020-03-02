Coronavirus tweet scare: FALSE

An unsubstantiated report of a coronavirus case was tweeted Monday morning by a student at Middle Tennessee State University, and has been confirmed as FALSE by officials at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center.

The tweet stated that there was a “confirmed case” of coronavirus in Smyrna, Tennessee, and that the patient is being “quarantined at TriStar Stonecrest Hospital.”

Officials from the Medical Center’s Marketing and Public Relations Office stated that they are “aware someone from MTSU” tweeted about the virus, and that the statement is “completely untrue.”

No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tennessee at this time.

