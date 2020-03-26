First reported case of COVID-19 on campus

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 on MTSU’S campus was reported Thursday afternoon, according to a statement made by MTSU President Sidney McPhee.

The student, who is an on-campus resident, reported to Student Health Services on Tuesday and tested positive Wednesday evening.

They are currently self-isolating, though it is unclear if they remain on campus or not.

The student lived in a private bedroom in the campus Scarlett Commons apartment complex, and became symptomatic while the school was on its extended spring break.

According to McPhee, “All of the contacts between this individual and other students, faculty or staff were traced. Each of the students and staff identified through the tracing have already been notified and advised of their level of possible exposure and necessary precautions that they need to take, if any.”

Per Sidelines’ previous reporting, if a student tests positive for COVID-19, they are immediately made to self-isolate. Infected students are preferably sent to their off-campus home or apartment, but if this option is impossible, they are quarantined within the on-campus Womack apartment complex, where there will be no interaction with other students, faculty, or staff.

According to McPhee’s statement, if a student is quarantined on campus, meals will be “prepared and delivered… The student will not be permitted to leave the apartment, eat in the dining areas, or access any other campus facilities until the time of quarantine is complete as directed by our Student Health staff.”

“Despite our best efforts, we can expect to see more of this illness on campus and in the area in the coming weeks,” McPhee finished. “We encourage the patience of all members of our community as we work together in supporting one another.”

Please read MTSU’s COVID-19 response page for more information on the school’s preparations.

The Tennessee Department of Health continues to report the total number of confirmed cases in the state, daily, at 2 p.m.

If any students are experiencing any symptoms of the virus, contact your primary healthcare provider or Student Health Services at 615-898-2988.

