Men’s Basketball: Green, MTSU end season with game-winner over Southern Miss

It’s been a season to forget for MTSU, and especially for senior guard Antonio Green, at least on the stats sheet, but both went out on a high note Saturday night.

Green’s three-point shot with four seconds left in overtime propelled the Blue Raiders to a win in its final game of the year 65-62 on Senior Night at the Murphy Center over Southern Miss.

MTSU (8-23, 4-14 Conference USA) found more success from beyond the arc in comparison to its opposition, with the Blue Raiders knocking down nine triples. Green led all players with four makes from deep to finish with a team-high 16 points.

Southern Miss (9-22, 5-13) had major production from sophomore guard Gabe Watson as he finished with a game-high 24 points, but the rest of the Golden Eagles struggled to produce shooting-wise. USM would go the final two and a half minutes of overtime without a shot made from the field.

Four MTSU players ended the game with four fouls as the Blue Raiders fought off foul trouble to secure a hard-fought win. Ironically, it was MT’s ability to get fouled and convert from the free-throw line that helped guide the team to victory in overtime.

Senior Reggie Scurry ended his final collegiate game with seven points and five rebounds.

For both teams, this contest was the final game of the season. And with both rosters sporting a ton of new faces this season, it will be a key moving forward into the 2020-21 season to see how both teams evolve and improve after a disappointing campaign this year.

