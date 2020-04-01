Murfreesboro events directly affected by spread of COVID-19

Cover photo courtesy of WGNS

Photos and Story by Danielle Findley/Contributing Writer

COVID-19 has proven itself to be a fast-spreading virus that has been deadly for many, and downright painful for many others. Aside from the effect it’s had on the health of individuals, it’s managed to take a toll on local businesses, education and entertainment.

All over Murfreesboro, a number of big events have been cancelled or postponed.

The Roots Art Exhibition, which was directly affected by the virus, was set to run an art showcase in honor of Youth Art Month, presenting over 500 pieces of art from K-12 students in the area.

Ann Goranson, who lives in Columbia, TN, didn’t know about the postponing of the exhibition and was disappointed. “It’s a shame that happened, but I guess safety is their top priority. I think that was a good decision.

Another event was set to take place a couple blocks away at The Tasty Table, a restaurant where a Bunco Tournament was going to be held. The money earned by competing in the tournament was going toward the Isaiah 117 House in Elizabethton, TN, which provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care.

McFadden Community Center, a development center and home of the Murfreesboro Athletics Division and Nourish Food Bank programs, has also shut down with no reopening date. McFadden could also be rented out on Saturdays and Sundays for any kind of event–which are, of course, also canceled.

Strike and Spare is one of several bowling allies across Murfreesboro. It’s normally a great place for families to have fun, and they host bowling competitions such as the BOWLing Bash. There have not been reports of a reopening date.

St. Clair Senior Center is a place of residency for senior citizens hoping to enrich their lives through various activities. These include aquatics, arts and culture and involvement in the Better Boro Project Program, a city-wide initiative for better fitness and health, summer camps for youth and outdoor activities. The center will be closed until April 24th and all these events are cancelled until further notice.

The Discovery Center, a children’s museum and nature center near downtown Murfreesboro, has also suspended all events and closed its doors to the public. So far, there is no given date of a reopening.

Cannonsburgh Village is an accurate representation of historical Tennessee life from between the time periods of the 1830s to the 1930s. Its attractions include buildings and structures that were normally seen at the time, such as a school house, a general store, a caboose and more. The venue’s events include free self-guided tours, school tours and weddings. The facility will be closed until April 3rd.

Puckett’s is a famous eatery found in several locations across Tennessee. Their events include catering, private dining and parties. Their most recent sign was posted on March 23, 2020, and they have not released a new notice since.

Garrage Barre and Bike is a workout facility that’s closed until April 1st. Prior to COVID-19, they would regularly host Barre dances. They released a response to COVID-19 on their website, stating that “Community over Corona Virus is how we’re handling things around here. The studio may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but Garage Barre is available to all with our free online streamed classes. All memberships have been paused and class packages extended.”

AMC, the national movie theater chain, will remain closed for the next 6 to 12 weeks. Many of the movies that were previously scheduled to release in its theaters have been postponed until AMC and other theaters reopen.

It’s sad to know that the life of a community has been so severely impacted by the current pandemic, but safety is important and protecting our loved ones is really all that matters.

