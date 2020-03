An unknown number of Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon on Mt. Herman Road, according to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh in an official statement.

The situation is being handled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story.

