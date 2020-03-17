St. Patty’s Day Quarantine Party!

St. Patrick's Day favorites will be performing via live streams in light of COVID-19 prevention protocols. (Photo courtesy of dropkickmurphys.com)

Story by Makayla Boling

Photo Courtesy of www.dropkickmurphys.com

Today, as most of you know, is St. Patrick’s Day. It is a day where many look forward to sloppy, unsanitary gatherings in cramped pubs with friends and strangers alike. However due to recent circumstances surrounding COVID-19, bars, restaurants and other gathering places are closed to the public, forcing the St. Patty’s Day crowd into their homes to celebrate in isolation.

For those who may be sad about missing out this St. Patty’s Day, have no fear! Thanks to the internet it is possible to party safely in quarantine with (a maximum of) ten of your closest friends or party pals.

Artists such as Dropkick Murphys, Dirty Dead, and even some of your favorite local acts will be performing via live streams through Youtube, Facebook, and other online services.

Here is the list:

Dropkick Murphys Arguably the most played band on St. Patrick’s Day, the Dropkick Murphys are sticking to tradition and will be going live from Boston at 7pm EST. Tune in on their website



The Snozzberries and Dirty Dead NewRoots Studios presents a live concert with Asheville, NC local psychadelic rock band The Snozzberries along with Dirty Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute act, from 7pm-10pm EST. Tune in on NewRoots Studio’s official website



Cutthroat Shamrock East Tennessee local favorite Cutthroat Shamrock will give a special St. Patty’s Day show via Facebook Live at 8pm EST. Watch on their official Facebook page.



Emerald Butler MTSU alum Emerald Butler will be going live to provide some good fiddlin’ to brighten up the atmosphere in your living room during this St. Patty’s Day quarantine. Tune in on her official Facebook page



Bar Rescue St Pattys Themed Episodes Live Stream For those who may prefer Netflix and chill over a traditional St. Patrick’s Day, Bar Rescue is streaming St. Patty’s Day themed episodes all day on YouTube. Watch on YouTube

