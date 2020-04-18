A (not so secret) Handshake for students that leads the way to employment

Story by Jasmine Crawford/ Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee State University students have a new tool to contact employers and apply for internships, jobs and career-related events.

Handshake, a career networking site made for emerging professionals, is a new service and is now available for log-on to all students here, free.

“Students can log onto Handshake directly using their school email and password,” said Beka Crockett of MTSU’s Career Development Center. “Handshake helps students by giving them a robust interaction with employers.”

“The other thing I like about Handshake is it has an app,” said Crockett. She said the app would make it more accessible to students on their phones.

Handshake replaced Lightning CareerLink. The new service will offer access to a greater number of job recruiters and employers who are looking for interns. Students can offer reviews of the employers, as well.

When students first log onto Handshake they will be asked to create their profile, and they can even add their resume if they choose to. At the top, there is a search bar where students looking for an internship or full-time employment can type a location, keyword, job title or job type.

If students are looking for internships, they can even narrow the search to only see paid or unpaid internships and see what kinds of job duties the employer expects.

One student, Hein Phan, a junior, has already begun her search for internships. “During this hard time, a lot of companies have postponed their internship programs and have a lot of changes in employment and recruitment policies, but with Handshake, there is still a bit of hope,” she said.

Every week, Handshake even hosts virtual employer and career advisor chats on the website. These events are an opportunity for students to talk directly to employers.

Another student, Stella London, who is currently an intern at the university’s Career Development Center, is impressed with the new service.

“I am so excited the University has decided to use Handshake because it is such a user-friendly platform,” she said.

