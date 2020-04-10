Breakdown: MTSU’s 2020 pass-fail option

MTSU announced in March that it would be introducing a pass or fail option for grades in the 2020 spring semester after moving to online classes as a COVID-19 preventative measure.

Many students have had questions about the option since the announcement and in response, the Provost sent out a frequently asked questions document on Wednesday.

Starting April 19, students will be able to opt-in to a pass-fail system of recording grades for the majority of classes. It has not been announced yet where online students will go to opt-in, but according to the FAQ, it will be announced to students before then.

Professors will not have access to who in their classes has opted in for the pass-fail and will put in letter grades as normal. The letters will then be converted into pass or fail. A grade of B+ to D- will be a pass for undergraduates and a grade of B+ to C- will pass for graduate students. A grade of A will go onto the student’s transcript as normal regardless of if the student opted in to the pass-fail system.

The pass grade will not be factored into a student’s GPA, but will fulfill the hour requirement of the course.

It is not required that students opt-in and students will be able to choose which classes they opt-in for. The only classes exempt from the pass-fail option are classes already use a pass-fail scale, classes completed before spring break and classes that require a letter grade for some kind of accreditation, licensure, certification or university policy.

Students looking to apply to grad school are urged to be cautious of the pass-fail option according to the FAQ. “Students planning to pursue advanced degrees should be aware that some institutions might require letter grades (A-F) for specific courses and will not accept a grade of P.”

Other points the FAQ addresses are:

Students on academic probation should contact their advisors before choosing which scale to use for each course. Academic dismissal has been suspended for Spring 2020.

Athletes are urged to contact their advisor and coach to see how the pass-fail scale could impact their athletic eligibility.

The pass-fail option will not impact international students’ visa status as long as they remain full-time students.

Veterans are advised to contact the Transition Manager in the Daniels Center to see how the pass-fail scale could impact benefits.

Students who do opt-in will have an explanation of the pass-fail in place of a letter grade due to COVID-19 on their transcripts.

Courses where a minimum grade is required, candidacy and/or prerequisite classes will be fulfilled by a pass grade.

Students will have from April 19 to April 29 to opt-in to the pass-fail system and can change which courses use the pass-fail or letter grade system until then.

Read the full FAQ from the provost here.

Students concerned with academic implications of the pass-fail system should contact their advisor. Students with any financial aid concerns with the pass-fail system should contact MT OneStop.

To contact News Editor Savannah Meade, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

