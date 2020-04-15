BREAKING: Fatal hit-and-run in Murfreesboro

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro, as reported on the Murfreesboro TN Police Department Facebook page.

The crime occurred on NW Broad Street in front of the Dodge Store around 2:00 p.m., according to the post. The vehicle did not stop, and the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call the Fatal Accident Crash Team’s Investigator Whitehead at 615-893-1311.

Multiple comments on the post indicate that the vehicle may have been recklessly driving around the area for many days.

This is a developing story.

