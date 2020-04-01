COVID-19 in Tennessee: Maps, Data & Daily Updates

April 7, 2020

Story by Zoe Haggard/ Contributing writer and data analyst

The statewide coronavirus death count rose from 65 to 72 today.

Two of the deaths occurred in Davidson County, two in Shelby County, one in Williamson, and one in Montgomery County, with the seventh new death being listed as “pending.”

Shelby County, along with Sumner, have the highest death tolls, each reporting 15 deaths. Davidson and Hamilton counties follow with nine deaths each.

However, today’s rise in COVID-19 fatalities is fewer than yesterday’s 21-person increase, the highest since the state’s first death reports.

Eight counties remain with no confirmed coronavirus cases: Crockett, Decatur, Hancock, Lake, Moore, Pickett, Rhea and Van Buren.

There are 4,138 total confirmed cases across the state. Davidson remains the county with the highest number of cases, at 888, with Shelby following at 835 confirmed illnesses.

Today had the second-highest day-to-day rise in the number of hospitalizations, increasing by 56 and totalling to 408. Last Thursday had the highest daily jump in hospitalizations, with an increase of 63 across the state.

Gov. Bill Lee announced a $200 million grant yesterday for county and city governments to cover local expenses. The funds will be made available July 1, the start of the 2021 fiscal year.

See below for summaries of daily data our team has archived from the Tennessee Department of Health’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) page, as well as updates from previous days.

April 6, 2020

Story by Ashley Perham/ Contributing writer and data analyst

There are 3,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee today. The statewide death toll, 65, has jumped by 21, the largest single-day jump since the state began reporting death totals. Sumner, Shelby and Hamilton have the highest death tolls with 15, 13 and 9, respectively. Macon County reported its first death today.

The Tennessean reported that there are 1,034 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County today, according to Metro Public Health Officials. State totals often lag behind county health department totals.

However, News Channel 5 reported today that the expected death toll in Tennessee has drastically dropped, according to a University of Washington study that the office of Governor Bill Lee has been using. While previous studies said Tennessee could see 159 deaths per day at the peak, the new study suggests that there will only be 25 deaths a day. The projected number of deaths now stands at 587 instead of 3,259.

April 5, 2020

Story by Zoe Haggard/ Contributing writer and data analyst

Eight counties in Tennessee remain with no confirmed COVID-19 cases as Henderson reported its first confirmed case today.

There are a total of 3,633 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, about 0.05% of Tennessee’s total population. Tennessee has tested less than 1 percent of its population for the virus. In comparison, New York, which leads with the most number of coronavirus cases in the U.S., has tested about 1.45% of its population, according to a Sidelines Data Team analysis of testing data from the COVID Tracking Project and population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Sumner County, with the third-highest number of cases, has begun to even out with about 15 to 20 new cases per day.

Blount County, home of Maryville, reported its first coronavirus death. The death total now stands at 44 across the state.

Inconsistencies have become evident in the county-level death and recovery data the state has begun releasing. For instance, the total number of recoveries was 416 yesterday but as of today has dropped to 295. The health department said in a tweet that the 416 figure was a data error. Also, Williamson County’s number of deaths is at two today after indicating zero yesterday, while Washington County numbers state no deaths today after two deaths were shown in the data.

April 4, 2020

Story by Zoe Haggard/ Contributing writer and data analyst

The total number of recoveries for COVID-19 cases increased by 168 since yesterday, totaling to 416 and standing as the largest single-day increase since the state began reporting them four days ago.

Montgomery and Washington counties reported their first coronavirus deaths, with Montgomery reporting one, and Washington, two. The state’s death totals are now at 43 out of the 3,321 confirmed cases.

Officials in Stewart County, on the Tennessee-Kentucky border near the Land Between the Lakes Recreation Area, reported their first confirmed case. Now only nine counties remain with no confirmed cases.

Sumner County leads in the state for the highest number of deaths at 10, while Davidson County continues to lead with the highest number of confirmed cases at 741.

The 21-to 34-year age group contains the most confirmed COVID-19 cases, having increased to 744 cases as of today. The 51- to 60- year age group ranks as the second highest for the number of confirmed cases with a total of 593.

Gov. Bill Lee said in Friday’s briefing that Tennessee is among the top states for testing per capita, having tested nearly 38,000 people.

April 3, 2020

Story by Ashley Perhapm/ Contributing writer and data analyst

Franklin and Hawkins counties reported their first COVID-19 deaths today as the statewide fatality count climbed from 32 to 37.

There are 3,067 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee today, 248 confirmed recoveries, and 293 hospitalizations. Sumner County has the most confirmed deaths: 8.

Tennessee state parks are closed for the next 10 days, coinciding with the governor’s Stay At Home order. However, outdoor activities such as golf, tennis and hiking are still listed under the essential activities category.

Meanwhile, Rutherford County schools are postponing graduations until later in the summer. The graduations had been planned to take place in May in MTSU’s Murphy Center.

April 2, 2020

Story by Zoe Haggard/ Contributing writer and data analyst

Davidson County surged from 423 to 617 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, surpassing Shelby County, which had pulled ahead of Davidson last Saturday but is now in second place with 570 cases.

Meanwhile, Jackson and Polk counties reported their first confirmed cases today, with Jackson accumulating two, and Polk, one. The additions leave only 10 out of the state’s 95 counties with no confirmed cases. All 10 share at least one border with an infected county, and one of the 10, Rhea County, reported a case earlier, then returned its count to zero.

Rutherford County, with the sixth-highest number of confirmed cases, has increased by about 30 since yesterday. Middle Tennessee State University has two confirmed cases among students living on campus.

Tennessee now totals at 2,845 confirmed cases.

Also today, Obion and Sullivan counties reported their first COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 32.

Some 220 have been confirmed to have recovered from the virus, according to figures announced during Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s press briefing Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Lee has issued a mandatory “stay at home” order, according to the briefing. The order was issued after what appeared to be an increase in travel among Tennesseans, according to Gov. Lee.

April 1, 2020

Story by Ashley Perham/ Contributing writer and data analyst

COVID-19 has sickened 2,683 people in Tennessee and spread to 84 of the state’s 95 counties, including Clay, Grainger, Hickman and Lauderdale, which reported their first infections today, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The virus is responsible for 200 hospitalizations and 24 deaths statewide, the department’s figures indicate. Sumner County, just north of Nashville, has reported seven deaths, more than any other county in Tennessee. Davidson follows with four deaths; Shelby, with three; Hamilton and Williamson, with two each, and Greene, Knox, Marion, Rutherford, and Trousdale, each with one. The final fatality was a non-Tennessee resident.

The department has confirmed 137 recoveries. The largest group of sick Tennesseans fall in the 21-30 age group, followed by those in the 51-60 age group.

In other updates, Gov. Bill Lee has issued a safer at home order until April 14. The order restricts businesses that “cannot possibly safely operate” during this time. Essential business may still operate. Lee has urged Tennesseans in non-essential roles to stay home.

The Tennessean has reported that Lee’s administration told Tennessee lawmakers that the state will have hospital bed shortages and will need to use alternative sites such as convention centers, college dorms or hotels.

