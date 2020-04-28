Football: MTSU players sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

Javonte Moffatt keeps his eyes in the backfield before the snap on Nov. 2, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (David Chamberlain / MTSU Sidelines)

Two former MTSU football players that went undrafted in this year’s 2020 NFL Draft have signed with teams during the post-draft undrafted free agents cycle.

Jovante Moffatt and Tyshun Render were signed by the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins respectively.

Moffatt, a 4-year starter as a redshirt senior, recorded 313 total tackles as a Blue Raider, ranked fifth all-time in school history. Moffatt finished with 98 tackles, a team-high, and three interceptions, a career-best, in his final season with MTSU.

Render started all twelve games his redshirt senior year, racking up a career-best 49 tackles with ten tackles for loss and three sacks. Render gained media attention when New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick scheduled a private workout with Render in the pre-draft process.

The 2020 NFL Draft marks the second year without a Blue Raider being selected in the seven-round draft. The last MTSU player drafted was in 2018 when Richie James Jr. was picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round.

This story will be updated as former Blue Raiders who went pro this year sign with teams.

