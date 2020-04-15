Murfreesboro Man arrested for arson after standoff with police

Murfreesboro man Dustin Hughes was arrested and charged with arson, after a standoff with police early Tuesday morning and setting fire to a car Monday evening.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews were dispatched to a car fire Monday evening at the 1000 block of Jones Blvd, where heavy smoke and fire was coming from vehicle. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

A preliminary investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal Carl Peas and Life Safety Officer Shan Womack concluded that the fire was started intentionally, and caused nearly $10,000 in damage to the car.

Around 12:34 a.m. Tuesday officers from the Murfreesboro Police Department responded to calls regarding a suspicious person from the 900 block of Hillcrest Dr.

It was then that officers came in contact with Hughes, who was holding a knife and refusing commands to drop it. An officer used less-lethal rounds to subdue Hughes and he was taken into custody.

Hughes faces two charges: the MPD has charged Hughes with resisting arrest and MFRD charged him with setting fire to personal property.

Hughes remains in jail on a $6,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court August 13.

