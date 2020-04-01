Spring Commencement ceremony cancelled amidst COVID-19 pandemic

MTSU President Sidney McPhee announced the cancellation of the May Commencement ceremony Wednesday afternoon, a move heavily predicted but no less dreaded by the MTSU community.

“Following most recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Governor Lee regarding large group meetings, we must cancel our Spring Commencement Ceremonies, originally planned for May 8 and May 9,” the statement said. “To provide every graduate with an opportunity to walk across the stage, and for their families to share the experience, our Spring graduates will be invited to march in any future commencement exercises, including our Summer ceremony set for August 8 and our Winter ceremony set for December 12.”

Additional information regarding these ceremonies will be sent out later.

McPhee added that a “special care package” would be sent out to the spring graduates in late May along with their diploma, including a graduation cap with a “special tassel,” a “unique commencement program” that will list the May graduates and chronicles the 2019-2020 year, and a “DVD with commencement themes and messages of support and other surprises.” The package is a joint effort between MTSU’s Strategic Marketing and Communications Department, the Admissions Office, MT One Stop and more.

“We know this package will not truly fill the hole created by this cancellation, but we want to make every effort for this special class of graduates to know how proud we are of their accomplishments,” McPhee said.

