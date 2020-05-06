COVID-19LifestylesNewsSports

Sidelines COVID-19 “Print” edition

a screenshot of the front page of Sidelines' COVID-19 print edition, showing Hanan Beyenne in Japan, and a chart of COVID-19 numbers,

Hello readers! With how crazy this semester has been, we at Sidelines were unable to provide you with your normal print editions: so we’ve come together with this semester’s final “print” edition as a special pdf format. Inside you will find stories about studying abroad amidst a pandemic, a student petition for a tuition refund, a peek into students’ new realities, a final toast from Sidelines’ Editor-in-Chief, Angele Latham, and more.

Sidelines_May2020

Thank you all for reading along with us this semester, and we hope to continue serving you ground-breaking news!

To contact Editor-in-Chief Angele Latham, email editor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News

