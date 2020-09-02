SGA Elections Paused But Will Resume

Story by Kristi Jones / Contributing Writer

Photo courtesy via MTSU

The Student Government Association is the middleman between students and Middle Tennessee State University Administration. When campus closed in March, activities and events came to a halt. SGA was no exception to the standstill of organizational business.

The goal for SGA is to create a place where all voices can be heard and create change for the better at MTSU. SGA works with Homecoming activities, parking tickets and citations and other opportunities within each college on campus.

When it was released that MTSU would be closing campus, SGA had to create a plan for the elections.

“Several members of the former SGA leadership met and discussed several of the different options that could be taken and we wanted to give students a safe and fair election while taking into consideration the many changes happening to students this Spring,” said Delanie McDonald, Student Government President.

Due to this, the executive board decided to push the elections to the Fall 2020 semester. Now that campus is back open, business will be as normal and the postponed elections will be held.

Candidates will be able to start campaigning on Sept. 17. Voting will be done through the MyMT app from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at 11:45 p.m. Election results will be posted outside of the Student Union Room 306, 330 and on the SGA website.

The following students will be running for SGA leadership and senator positions:

President

– Chelseah Moore

Executive Vice President

– Gabrielle Wilchie

– Winton Cooper

Vice President of Campus Relations

– Tiara Brown

Vice President of Marketing

– Destiny Stokes

– Seneka Robertson

– Taya Crowder

At Large

– Christine Adalikwu

– Emaa Elrayah

– Safa Khan

– Selvia Wagih

– Sydnee Scott

Basic & Applied Science

– Jada Powell

– Shelby Cox

– Anwar Butterfield

Behavioral & Health Science

– Ana (Alex) Torres Martinez

– Donnie Perry

– Gabriella Hunt

– Monet Henderson

Business

– Brandon Pierce

– Brooklen Siler

– Kobey Frazier

– Robert Carey

– Silas Freeze

Liberal Arts

– Dakota Simmons

– Destiny Campbell

– Kimberly Garvey

– Mitchell Casteel

Media & Entertainment

– Colton Jones

There will be no more candidates allowed to submit applications for election.

“We did not think it would be fair to the students who filled out their application on time to allow new students to run,” McDonald added.

SGA will be continuing business following the election results including new budgets and possible campus and philanthropic events.

More information about SGA and office positions can be found here.

To contact News Editor Toriana Williams, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News