First Time Voting Tips and Tricks

Story by Casey Lewis / Contributing Writer

Photo via Pexels

Voting day is around the corner, and that means registration deadlines are approaching fast. Oct. 5 is the last day to register, and here are a few simple steps on successfully registering.

Clicking here, is an easy way to register online through the registration system. The website will go through Tennessee requirements, instructions and voter eligibility to successfully register.

If you prefer to submit in person, print the voter registration form, fill it out and mail it to the local election office.

Once registration is submitted and eligible to vote, there are many places in Murfreesboro to vote. Here is a list of locations that are current voting facilities which you are able to vote on election day, which is dated for November 3, 2020.

If you plan on voting early, the voting period runs from October 14, 2020 to October 29, 2020. Depending on the date and hours, it may vary based on location.

If this is your first time voting, here are a few things that are important to remember: Check your registration status to ensure you are able to vote, bring a photo ID which can include a driver’s license, US passport, US military ID and/or a Tennessee handgun carry permit with a photo.

College student identification will not be accepted.

Another item you will need to bring is a voter registration card, especially if you plan on voting early.

There is now a GoVoteTN app for the cell phone where first time voters can view a sample ballot, locate the closest polling location and learn more about the district. There are many highlights that include hours of operation of early voting, the candidate lists and access to online election results.

Happy Voting!

To contact News Editor Toriana Williams, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News