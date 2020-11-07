Joe Biden Claims Victory in Presidential Election

Story by Austin Laymon / Contributing Writer

After four long days of patiently waiting, democratic nominee Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has won the 2020 presidential election.

Due to a turnaround in the state of Pennsylvania, Biden and Harris received the state’s 20 electoral votes. This pushed the pair over the 270 mark, the minimum number of electoral votes required to win.

Many expected the results to come after the confirmation of Nevada, which came in just moments after Pennsylvania.

Ballots are still being counted in Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska.

This election extended a few days past election night due to many mail in ballots being submitted because of COVID-19 concerns. An unprecedented 103 million people voted by mail this election season.

The Trump administration has begun seeking legal action against Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan. These lawsuits are against the balloting procedures in each state and will likely demand that the votes be recounted.

History has been made, as Kamala Harris is now the first female African American to become Vice President elect.

Nevertheless, as of now, Joe Biden is the president elect and is expected to be sworn in in January.

