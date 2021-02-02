MTSU to allow limited student, season ticket holder attendance

The Blue Zoo, MTSU's student section, cheering during a game against Louisiana Tech on Jan. 29, 2017. (Photo by Tyler Lamb/Sports Editor)

After a period of no fanfare and people in the stands for Blue Raider athletics, MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro announced that a limited attendance will be allowed at all indoor MTSU athletics events.

Detailed in a release by the athletic department Saturday evening, MTSU will allow students and season ticket holders to return to the stands at a limit of ten percent capacity in the Murphy Center. Masks will be required to be worn at all times and seating will be socially distanced.

Men’s and women’s tennis matches at the Adams Tennis Complex as well as volleyball will also be open with limited attendance as well.

The move comes as Rutherford County’s new daily case rate for COVID-19 has dropped significantly after being as high as over 450+ new cases a day in mid-December. The United States overall has now vaccinated more people with at least one dose than the number of people who have tested positive for the virus dating back to the beginning of the pandemic according to Bloomberg.

Both MTSU men’s and women’s basketball still have four home games scheduled for the 2020-21 season giving students and season ticket holders a chance to see the Blue Raiders live.

Meanwhile, MTSU men’s and women’s tennis teams will also be glad to have its always rowdy group of fans back on the terraces of the Adams Tennis Complex.

For MTSU volleyball, the season has just begun with the Blue Raiders having only played two matches so far in 2021.

