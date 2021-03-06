WandaVision: Spoiler Review

Story by Peyton Tranas / Core Writer

Photos by CNN, Syfy Wire, Indie Wire.

As the series finale of “WandaVision” continues to draw praise, it’s evident that Marvel has proven what was once thought impossible for the television industry: that even during a global pandemic, they can superbly execute a release on streaming services and still have it flourish.

The critically acclaimed television series is only the first installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, but it has certainly set a high standard for other shows and movies to follow. Additionally, it is the first series produced by Marvel to debut on Disney Plus.

“WandaVision” is set just a few weeks after Thanos’s universe-decimating “snap” was undone, immediately following the events from the film “Avengers: Endgame,” the last installment of the MCU’s Phase Three.

We are introduced to a heartbroken Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) who is dealing with loss, yet again. Maximoff first appeared in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” as a superhuman orphan alongside her superhuman twin brother, Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor Johnson).

Unfortunately, Pietro did not make it out of “Age of Ultron” alive. After his death, Wanda had finally found a home and comfort, post-Pietro loss, in Vision (Paul Bettany), a Vibranium synthezoid whose powers stem from one of the Infinity stones: the Mind Stone.

And, yet again, Wanda suffered a shattering loss when her beloved Vision did not make it out of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The nine-episode series starts off in a sitcom style: starting with a “The Dick van Dyke Show” 1950s-styled aesthetic. We see that with each new episode– which are all released on a weekly basis– Wanda and Vision are living in a new decade.

Marvel Studio’s television series, “WandaVision” shows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) throughout different decades with each new episode.

The first three episodes are exclusively sitcom-style, with Episode 2 being ‘60s themed and Episode 3 being ‘70s themed.

It is not until the very end of Episode 3 that the audience is informed that Wanda has created an alternate reality where she can happily live her life with Vision, who is seemingly alive and well in the television series.

Episode 4 gives the audience more insight into what’s going on: we learn that one of the townspeople, Geraldine, in Wanda’s reality is actually Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of Maria Rambeau– better known as Captain Marvel’s best friend.

We also learn that S.W.O.R.D., led by Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), is monitoring the situation, with help from Rambeau, F.B.I. agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and astrophysicist Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings).

Wanda’s alternate reality is called “the hex,” and Wanda’s “sitcom situation” is actually being broadcasted, meaning that S.W.O.R.D. is able to monitor her alternate reality. At this point in the series, Wanda has essentially taken the town of Westview hostage, casting the citizens as characters in her “show”.

Many twists take place in Wanda’s reality, including the birth of her twin boys, the supposed return of her brother Pietro, and meeting her nosy neighbor, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn).

Like every personal scene we’ve seen of Wanda throughout the Avengers movies, they ultimately turn into devastation and chaos: “WandaVison” is no exception.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in Episode 8 of “WandaVision.”

This series is the perfect introduction into Phase Four of the MCU; and, it also opens the door for many more Marvel movies to come, including Wanda’s appearance in “Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness,” and even for the supporting casts’ respective movies (i.e. Rambeau in “Captain Marvel 2,” Woo in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and Lewis potentially in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”)

I highly recommend watching Wandavision, even if you haven’t been a huge Marvel fan in the past. It is the perfect mix of cheesy sitcom and Marvel’s characteristic action sequences.

The full series is now available for streaming on Disney Plus.

