Softball: Lady Raiders walk-off against Western Illinois, fall short vs Mercer

Lexi Cushing had one hit at the plate and scored two runs for the Blue Raiders against FIU on March 24, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Emily Bishop / MTSU Sidelines)

Story by Kaitlyn Monnin / Contributing Writer

The Lady Raiders split a doubleheader against Western Illinois University and Mercer University on Saturday afternoon in Murfreesboro.

The Raiders rallied in the final innings versus the Leathernecks from Western Illinois to take the first game of the weekend series. Lexi Cushing gave the Raiders momentum and scorched a ball out of the park to give MTSU a one run lead in the sixth.

Defensive errors by the Raiders in the top of the seventh forced the team to play their best game in the home half of the inning, and the Blue Raider offense did not disappoint. A bunt from Kaylee Richetto allowed Summer Burgess to score and sealed the deal for a walk-off win and a 3-2 final.

MTSU softball history was rewritten as Summer Burgess continued her stellar hitting performance and now leads the program with 208 singles. Burgess also tied Precious Birdsong’s program record of all-time hits with a single in the fifth inning. She has picked up 243 hits through four seasons.

Following game one, the Raiders took on Mercer. The Raiders managed only five hits in a 10-2 loss to the Bears. Mercer opened the game with three runs in the first frame and flashed the leather for the remainder of the game to put away the Raiders.

What’s Next:

MTSU is now 10-11 on the season and looks to bounce back on Sunday afternoon with game two against Western Illinois. A rematch with Mercer will follow.

