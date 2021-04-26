Summer 2021 Reading List

Story by Hannah Plunkett / Contributing Writer

Photo by IMDb

As we near the end of the spring semester, we are all looking forward to a summer full of rest, relaxation, and a much-needed break…right? Whether that is your reality or not, we need some time to relax, even if that’s just a few minutes a day or a break over the weekend.

One perfect way to do that is with a good book! While more reading is probably not the first thing a student would want to do after a long semester, a good enough book will guarantee an enjoyable experience. Reading a good book is a helpful and immersive way to disconnect from the stress of life for a moment.

If you’re considering taking this advice and picking up a book for the summer, your fellow MTSU students have shared their book recommendations:

The “Nevermore” Series by Kelly Creagh

The student said, “It is a series based on the mystery surrounding Edgar Allen Poe’s death with a present-day fantasy twist. I absolutely loved Edgar Allen Poe and having his life intertwined with a modern-day love/ghost story was a really amazing read!”

“Michael Vey” Series by Richard Paul Evans

The student said this series, “is about kids who develop electrical powers that are sort of biologically possible. A very, very good series.”

“Tiger’s Curse” Series by Colleen Houck

According to the student, “The Tiger’s Curse deals with Hindu mythology.”

“Reawakened” Trilogy by Colleen Houck

The student said, “It deals with Egyptian mythology.”

The “Bridgerton” Series by Julia Quinn

This student said, “If you’ve seen the TV show on Netflix called Bridgerton, these are the books that the show is based on. Every book is amazing, and you’ll think it’s better than the last. Full of romance, family, friendship, and everything in between!”

“Why We Sleep” by Matthew Walker

“This book is nonfiction and a little science-y but written simple enough for anyone to read and understand. It’s all about sleep, what happens to our bodies while we sleep and why we need sleep! It also gives ideas on how to get better sleep.”

If none of those are to your liking, here are some more book suggestions from websites like Cosmopolitan and Good Housekeeping:

“Fearless: The New Rules for Unlocking Creativity, Courage, and Success” by Rebecca Minkoff

“To Sir, with Love” by Lauren Layne

“The Push: A Novel” by Ashley Audrain

“No One is Talking About This” by Patricia Lockwood.

“Biography of a Body” by Lizz Schumer

Here’s to having a wonderful, reading-filled summer!

To contact Lifestyles Editor Ashley Barrientos, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life