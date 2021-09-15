Fantasy Football Corner Week 2

Story by Jayce Standridge / Contributing Writer

After week one of the NFL, we have an idea of what the season should look like this year. Many fantasy GMs were disappointed (and rightfully so) in some star players like Aaron Rodgers, Derrick Henry, and Aaron Jones. On the other side, some fantasy GMs were happy to see players like Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, and Jalen Hurts show out. For week two, I have my Love/Hate, and my top five waiver wire pickups.

Love

1. Jarvis Landry – WR (CLE)

2. Melvin Gordon – RB (DEN)

3. Chris Godwin – WR (TB)

4. Ja’Marr Chase – WR (CIN)

5. Jonnu Smith – TE (NE)

These five players are going to have a great week two. Landry should no doubt start this week, with Odell Becham Jr injured and questionable for the Browns. Landry should be seeing a lot of targets in their week two matchup against the Texans. Melvin Gordon proved why he is the RB1 in Denver last week, and he will continue the dominance into his game against the Jaguars. The Buccaneers are facing the Falcons this week and their lackluster defense. Chris Godwin had more than double the targets of Mike Evans last week against the Cowboys and is a for sure start this week. The next guy I have up here is Ja’Marr Chase. Joe Burrow looked super comfortable launching multiple deep shots to his receivers. Chase seemed to help Burrow get back to his college days, and hopefully, it stays this way. The last player I have on this list is Jonnu Smith. I liked Mac Jones in his first start. I believe he worked well with the Patriots Offense and will incorporate Smith heavily in their next game against the Jets.

Hate

1. Odell Beckham Jr. – WR (CLE)

2. Kirk Cousins – QB (MIN)

3. James Robinson – RB (JAX)

4. Saquon Barkley – RB (NYG)

5. Davante Parker – WR (MIA)

These are some players I think will struggle this week. The first one is an obvious choice for OBJ because he is questionable this week, and didn’t get to play last game against the Chiefs. The only quarterback I have listed is Kirk Cousins. The Cardinals defense is coming off one of the most dominant performances in recent history, and Chandler Jones with 5 sacks by himself! I would let Arizona “cool off” before starting anyone who is in their way. James Robinson is the next guy I have here. In Jacksonville’s first game, The undrafted running back had 5 carries for 25 yards. I would not expect more out of his workload, especially against the Broncos. Saquon Barkley is a tough one. He is on a limited snap count, and against one of the best D-Lines in football that is a no from me. The last player on this list is Davante Parker. With the Dolphins facing a stacked defense in the Bills, it’s hard to see him get the workload he wants.

Waiver Wire

1. Elijah Mitchell – RB (SF) 5% Rostered

2. Mark Ingram – RB (HOU) 11% Rostered

3. Christian Kirk – WR (ARI) 19% Rostered

4. Taylor Heinicke – QB (WAS) 3% Rostered

5. Kenneth Gainwell – RB (PHI) 2% Rostered

The Waiver Wire is one of the best places to pick up pieces to build a championship-quality team. These five guys will be studs for your team in the future. Elijah Mitchell is somebody everyone will be going after. You just have to hope that you are at the top of the waiver list. Mark Ingram with the Texans came out of nowhere with 26 carries. He will be a great option to have on your bench moving forward. The Arizona offense showed out on Sunday against the Titans. Kirk only had 5 targets, however, he made the most out of it with 2 TDs. The unfortunate news of Fitzmagic going down with a hip injury brings Heincke in a position to lead this team. The last player on this list is Kenneth Gainwell. The rookie brought a lot to the Eagles offense having one TD on nine rushing attempts. He also had a passing TD that got called back. I think this shows signs of potential usage in deeper fantasy or dynasty leagues.