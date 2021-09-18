Blue Raiders victorious in overtime

Story by Britton Barnette / Contributing Writer

The Blue Raider women’s soccer team had a surprisingly difficult test on Thursday night, this time against an FIU team that was handed a 3-0 defeat by the Raiders back in March. This go around had a different result with the Blue Raiders winning 3-2.

The Blue Raiders trailed 1-0 early in the match before tying it up six minutes before halftime. The Raiders briefly led 2-1 in the second half until an FIU goal in the 80th minute sent the matchup into overtime (in which the Raiders are 0-1-1 thus far) where Alex Goffi’s first career goal secured the Blue Raider victory.

“How did that just happen?” were Alex Goffi’s first thoughts when the 30-yard free kick sailed past the goalkeeper, “I’m not gonna lie to you, it was not a pretty goal…I’m just happy it went in.”

“Anytime you can win a game, in C-USA, in overtime, I mean it’s a massive accomplishment,” says Coach Rhoden.

“FIU made it tough..they sat in their half and it was hard to break it down. Ironically, we talked about set pieces being important in this game, and that’s how we won it.”

The yellow card by FIU that led to Goffi’s winning free kick was a fitting end to a game that featured much physicality between both teams. The first half alone ended with 13 fouls, and totaling 27 by the final whistle.

Peyton DePriest and Kirstine Lykke both scored, as well as delivering the assist for each other’s goals. When asked about the developing chemistry, DePriest praised the style of Lykke’s game.

“It’s definitely getting a lot better, and I’m really happy for that,” says DePriest, “She’s a really good true 9, and [with] me playing underneath her we are getting a lot better at combining with each other and knowing how we play.”

DePriest’s goal brings her total career goals to 54, and further extends her Conference USA record.

Kirstine Lykke’s second goal of the season continues to display the talent of the Denmark freshman.