Top 10 Horror Movies to Watch this Halloween

Courtesy of the Fulcrum Student Newspaper

Story by Ethan Pickering | Lifestyles Editor

With contributions from:

Sam Long | Assistant Editor and Colby Turner | Contributing Writer

Halloween and horror movies go hand-in-hand. This is list of the top ten best horror movies on streaming services today, built by us at Sidelines. This list is in no particular order.

1 – Silent Hill

Streaming on STARZ

A movie based off of the video game of the same name, “Silent Hill” is a horror movie cult classic. The film takes place in the titular city of Silent Hill, and follows a mother and her daughter, similar to the video game. The pair arrives in the dark and gloomy town and begin to uncover the secrets it holds, including a insidious cult.

2 – The Shining

Streaming on HBO Max

A classic thriller from the early 80s, “The Shining” is a suspenseful ride all the way through. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, it follows a family who is designated as the primary caretakers of a remote resort in Colorado over the winter season. Between the heavy blizzards and the cabin fever, something more sinister lurks in the hotel.

3 – Beetlejuice

Streaming on Hulu

A Tim Burton film, “Beetlejuice” is a horror comedy film from the late 1980s. Following a ghostly couple whose spectral bliss is broken when a living family moves into the house that they have haunted for years. The ghosts come up with a plan to exterminate the newly settled residents. It is a horror/comedy classic.

4 – Rocky Horror Picture Show

Streaming on Hulu

Released in 1975 as a film adaptation of the musical “Rocky Horror Show,” this musical is a cult classic among many theatrical loving and passionate fans. Its catchy numbers and interesting themes all pay homage to the classic black and white monster and horror films of the 1930’s and 60’s. “Rocky Horror” was screened on Middle Tennessee State University campus on Oct. 22 at midnight in the James Union Building theater as part of an annual tradition.

5 – Hereditary

Streaming on Hulu

A twisted and horrific tale of a twisted family with cultish ties. “Hereditary” is a pretty shocking horror movie complete with death looming behind every possession and seance featured in the film. One of the more spooky movies on this list.

6 – Strangers from Hell

Streaming on Netflix

Though technically not a movie, “Strangers From Hell” makes the list for an intreaguing thriller and drama. It follows author Jong-woo as he moves into a tiny dorm-style apartment for surprisingly cheap rent in Seoul, South Korea. It may seem like a good price for a small amount of time, but Jong-woo quickly realizes that he’s sharing paper thin walls as well as a kitchen and bathroom with pretty strange and suspicious neighbors, including a house-bound pervert and a neighborhood cat killer.

7 – The Addams Family (1991)

Streaming on Amazon Prime

A popular dark comedy, “The Addams Family” is directly based on the old 1960s cartoon and television show of the same name. Following an eccentric family to say the least, Gomez and Morticia Addams navigate the traditional family life while also basically living and revelling in a horror movie. Many spooky themed antics ensue and the all-star cast sticks almost every comedic and spooky landing very well.

8 – A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

Streaming on Amazon Prime

An American-Persian film, “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” is a modern vampire horror film with an intriguing plot and interesting characters. The film is entirely in black and white, giving it a layer of darkness that persists in every scene. The plot revolves around a blood thirsty vampiric girl who goes after men who stalk other women. This suspenseful drama is worth a watch, especially if you’re interested in a modern vampire tale.

9 – Silence of the Lambs

Streaming on Philo

A horror movie classic from the early 90s, “Silence of the Lambs” is just as suspenseful as it is creepy. It follows a young FBI trainee who is sent to interview one of the most dangerous serial killers in history, Hannibal Lecter who is in maximum security prison. The FBI is hopeful that Lecter will offer incite into a high profile killer that they are searching for Buffalo Bill: a gruesome murder still on the loose.

10 – The Lighthouse

Streaming on Amazon Prime

Another modern black and white film, “The Lighthouse” is a tale of two lighthouse keepers trapped on a remote island in the late 19th century. As the movie progresses, their situation becomes more dire and the two men become distanced and irritated at one another, all the while, the mysterious ghosts and forces of the ocean also begin playing tricks on the men and turning them against one another even more.