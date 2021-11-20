Vibe Check: New Coffee Shop Opens on the Square

Story and photos by Kailee Hoffman / Contributing Writer

Red Bicycle Coffee and Crepes opened a second Murfreesboro location on the square on Friday.

The grand opening was on Friday, but the shop did a soft open on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The coffee shop is just a three-minute drive from campus and has a 10 percent discount for students.

At the opening, there were customers of all demographics, including college students, professionals working on the square, parents, children and everyone in between.

Middle Tennessee State University student Barbara Frizzell was a first-time customer on Friday and was excited about the proximity to campus.

“It was really easy to get here. The vibes are really good. It’s very relaxed,” said Frizzell.

Speaking of the food, Red Bicycle employee Allie Suarez could not stop raving about the TBA sandwich.

“It is actually the best sandwich in the whole world. It literally puts every other sandwich to shame,” said Suarez. She also recommends the Flower Child drink, “It’s just perfect. I love it.”

Jason Day, the owner of the store, has been pleased with the turnout. “We’re happy to finally see smiling faces,” he said.

The community turned out to support the coffee shop for their grand opening with a huge lunch rush.

Olivia Bush, manager of the square location, said, “We were blown away with the lunch crowd for our soft open and also not disappointed here today.”

The coffee shop opened on the two-year anniversary of opening the original St. Andrews location, which opened just four months before the beginning of the pandemic.

Day said this location is a thank you to the city for supporting Red Bicycle over the past two years and is happy to give the community a place to gather and enjoy.

Red Bicycle is dedicated to the community. All the art donning the walls is done by local artists, as well as the cookies and other baked goods sold at the front of the store. This is just another way the shop supports and shows thanks to its community.

Coming soon is a roastery next door to the coffee shop where customers will be able to purchase bagged coffee and other items.

Red Bicycle is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.







