Ridenour Studios Hosts Cling Magazine’s Valentine’s Day Dance

Story by Elise Sandlin | Contributing Writer

Photos by Jonathan Salazar | Photographer

Artistic clothing, musical talents, and free cookies were only a few of the featured activities to enjoy at Cling Magazine’s Valentine’s dance on Saturday. The vendors opened at 6 p.m., where local artists had a chance to sell their own clothes, stickers, food, and other creations. Artists A.G. Sully and the band Open Heart were the featured performers at the concert that began just after 7 p.m.

Murfreesboro’s Ridenour Studios, which hosted the event, was filled with excited attendees from Murfreesboro and many surrounding towns. Students from Kentucky even made the event after hearing about it from local friends.

“We’re excited for the experience… Meeting new people and seeing a more creative side of Murfreesboro,” Middle Tennessee State University student Ava Johnson said.

The studio rooms in the back were packed with different vendors, a table full of baked goods, and a free Valentine’s Day photo booth set up by Cling.

This event was clothes-designer Mia Powell’s second time selling as a vendor. “It’s really awesome to be able to share art with other peers and people my age, especially in such an intimate setting of things that people have made and things that people have collected through the years,” said Powell. “I think it’s very personal and personable… It’s nice to make money too,” Powell laughed. “It’s nice to have something to do, especially during the winter, and meet other local artists.”

A.G. Sully Spencer Stoner, singer for Open Heart

On the other side of the studio, the stage room was decorated with balloons and lights, awaiting the performers. Attendee Lee Kuhn, an A.G. Sully fan, was excited to see her in concert again.

Open Heart, a band of three, were the first performers of the night. “Any opportunity to play a show is always a blessing, maybe even in disguise,” their drummer, Stephen Stoner, shared. “We always have a blast getting to perform in front of people and look at every show as a different challenge, but a fun time as well.”

Stephen (left) and Spencer Stoner preforming

Ridenour Studios has been hosting Cling Magazine’s events since October. They began only featuring concerts, but vendors have been a popular addition at the last few events. Studio worker Oscar Dunn believes they will become a regular occurrence, as attendees and sellers enjoy it.

Mollee McIndoo, a co-founder of Cling, was excited to create a space for people to express themselves. The magazine has their own clothing brand designed and produced by the team which can be purchased through their website or at future Cling events. They also feature local artists in their magazines and have been successfully publishing since July.

“Real Love Clings to You” is one of their mottos. McIndoo says her favorite thing about being a part of Cling Magazine is “just being together through everything.”

Cling Magazine has many other events with more music, food, and creativity to come. To find out what else they have planned, follow them on Instagram.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Ethan Pickering, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News