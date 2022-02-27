MTSU Volleyball Completes First Exhibition Match

Story by Calvin White / Contributing Writer

MTSU volleyball completed their first exhibition match against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Coming off their first NIVC tournament appearance in program history, the Lady Raider volleyball team is preparing part of its 2022 team for next season. The spring squad is made up of nine returning players, including Conference USA libero of the year, Marley Banton. The team will also feature newly signed freshman outside hitter Trae McCutchan.

Middle Tennessee has three spring exhibition matches left on the schedule consisting of division three Trevecca Nazarene, the Tennessee Volunteers, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Trevecca will visit the Boro on Friday March 4 for a 6:00 p.m. tip. The Trojans carried 19 players including seven seniors in the previous season.

After their match with the Trojans, the Lady Raiders will travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, March 27. The Vols will carry over 16 players to make up their spring roster.

To round out the spring exhibition matches, MTSU travels to Oxford for a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels were 5-0 against similar opponents last season, including a 3-1 win over Western Kentucky.

The Lady Raider volleyball team will look to carry over their momentum from the fall to make another run at the NIVC tournament.