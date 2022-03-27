MTSU HOSTS GIRL BOSS GALA IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH￼

Story and Photos by Elise Sandlin | Contributing Writer

The Student Union Ballroom at Middle Tennessee State University was full of music and fans in honor of National Women’s History Month this March. Women-led student clubs set up booths outside the ballroom advertising ways to connect with other female students on campus.

A photo booth was nearby where attendees could take pictures next to streamers and balloons. Singers Willa Mae, Gatlin, Annie DiRusso, and Liza Anne were the featured artists of the night.

“They’re all super cool women, and they’re going to put on a great show,” MTSU Student Jolie Harper said. “We’ve had people in the past come and play in the ballroom, and we haven’t had a lot of female representation on stage, so I think it’s great we have an all-female lineup.” Harper is a student-volunteer who worked selling merchandise for Liza Anne at a booth outside the ballroom.

The Women in Audio Club booth

Other booths presented resources to get connected with women through film and audio. MTSU Student Brooke Colebanks, one of the leaders of a club for women in audio, shared what their organization is about. “We’re the Women in Audio Club, and we’ve been a club for only about three weeks now,” Colebanks said. “We’ll have a studio session in two weeks, and you don’t have to be into audio or music or anything, you can just come and talk to a bunch of girls.”

For more information, The Women in Audio Club have an Instagram that can be found @mtsu_womeninaudio.

Nearby, A Women in Film Club advertised their organization which meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Bragg 104 to discuss great female role models in film as well as fictional female characters. You can find their information on Instagram @WIFMTSU.

Each booth had trifold boards on their tables presenting what their club stood for and QR codes to join. Every club was welcoming and eager to provide women with a place to express themselves and get connected.

The booths were set up just outside the Student Union Ballroom, but the music from the concert inside could easily be heard at the booths. Attendees listening to the concert enjoyed the featured performers of the night.

“They’re all very cool people. I love them, and I love their music,” MTSU Student Deklynn Manuel said. Manuel has had the chance to work with artist Willa Mae before in collaborating with his personal band and is a big fan of her and the other performers.

Leah Donatol, MTSU student, enjoyed the Gala’s concert as well. “It’s a very fun experience, just getting to hear this. I love seeing female artists any chance I get. The entertainment is incredible,” she said.

“I absolutely love that campus is including so many female events like this because obviously Women’s History Month is everything,” Student Destiny Mizell shared, “We love girl-bossing.” As National Women’s History Month comes to a close, there are still ample ways to get connected to MTSU women-led student organizations and continue to celebrate women even as March ends. For more information on National Women’s History Month, as well as clubs and organizations to get plugged into as a woman, visit The June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students.

