Grammys 2022: Live updates and Winners

2022 Grammy Awards ceremony

A list of nominees in several major categories follows below, with winners indicated in bold.

Last updated 10:54 p.m. CST

RECORD OF THE YEAR

ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open [WINNER]

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Jon Batiste – We Are [WINNER]

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

SONG OF THE YEAR

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open [WINNER]

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo [WINNER]

Saweetie

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Justin Bieber – Anyone

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License [WINNER]

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – Lonely

BTS – Butter

Coldplay – Higher Power

Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More [WINNER]

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale [WINNER]

Norah Jones – ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour [WINNER]

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom

James Blake – Before

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive [WINNER]

Tiësto – The Business

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Black Coffee – Subconsciously [WINNER]

Illenium – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls [WINNER]

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones – Ohms

Foo Fighters – Making a Fire [WINNER]

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Deftones – Genesis

Dream Theater – The Alien [WINNER]

Gojira – Amazonia

Mastodon – Pushing the Tides

Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

BEST ROCK SONG

Weezer – All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Mammoth WVH – Distance

Paul McCartney – Find My Way

Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War [WINNER]

BEST ROCK ALBUM

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight [WINNER]

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home [WINNER]

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches

H.E.R. – Damage

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open [TIE]

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings [TIE]

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Jon Batiste – I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again

H.E.R. – Fight for You [WINNER]

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take

BEST R&B SONG

H.E.R. – Damage

SZA – Good Days

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open [WINNER]

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table for Two [WINNER]

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

BEST R&B ALBUM

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales [WINNER]

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties [WINNER]

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat – Need to Know

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

Kanye West Featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby – Hurricane [WINNER]

BEST RAP SONG

DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas – Bath Salts

Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z – Jail [WINNER]

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

BEST RAP ALBUM

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Nas – King’s Disease II

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost [WINNER]

Kanye West – Donda

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave [WINNER]

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Brothers Osborne – Younger Me [WINNER]

Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – Chasing After You

Elle King & Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – Cold [WINNER]

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over [WINNER]

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides [WINNER]

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

Christian Scott Atunde – Sackodougou

Kenny Barron – Kick Those Feet

Jon Batiste – Bigger Than Us

Terence Blanchard – Absence

Chick Corea – Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) [WINNER]

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato – Flor

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab [WINNER]

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline [WINNER]

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live at Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love

Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver [WINNER]

Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror [WINNER]

Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore – Voice of God

Dante Bowe – Joyful

Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help

CeCe Winans – Never Lost [WINNER]

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Wait on You

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – We Win

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven – Man of Your Word

CeCe Winans – Believe for It [WINNER]

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – Jireh

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA

CeCe Winans – Believe for It [WINNER]

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Natalie Grant – No Stranger

Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement [WINNER]

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Keeping On

The Isaacs – Songs for the Times

Carrie Underwood – My Savior [WINNER]

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó [WINNER]

Selena Gomez – Revelación

BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo [WINNER]

J Balvin – Jose

Karol G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Bomba Estéreo – Deja

Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes – Origen [WINNER]

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s [WINNER]

Mon Laferte – Seis

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing! [WINNER]

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

Tony Succar – Live in Peru

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

Jon Batiste – Cry [WINNER]

Billy Strings – Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi – Avalon

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool

Jon Batiste – Cry [WINNER]

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Linda Charney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette, and Trevor Sewell – Bored

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos – Native Sons [WINNER]

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Billy Strings – Renewal

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart [WINNER]

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying [WINNER]

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Wilson – Take Me Back

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 [WINNER]

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home [WINNER]

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa – My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco

Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a [WINNER]

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence [WINNER]

Spice – 10

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat [WINNER]

Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – Do Yourself

Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà

Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – Blewu

Wizkid Featuring Tems – Essence

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature [WINNER]

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

BEST CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM

123 Andrés – Actívate

1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe

Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future

Falu – A Colorful World [WINNER]

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

LeVar Burton – Aftermath

Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis [WINNER]

J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – 8:46

Barack Obama – A Promised Land

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK [WINNER]

Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Original Album Cast – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

World Premiere Cast – Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Original Broadway Cast – Girl From the North Country

The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company – Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

World Premiere Cast – Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

Barlow & Bear – The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical [WINNER]

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDI

The United States vs. Billie Holiday – Andra Day [WINNER]

Cruella – Various artists

Dear Evan Hansen – Various artists

In the Heights – Various artists

One Night in Miami…– Leslie Odom, Jr. and various artists

Respect – Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1 – Various artists

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Kris Bowers – Bridgerton

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit [TIE]

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Soul [TIE]

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White – Agatha All Along

Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me [WINNER]

P!nk – All I Know So Far

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Speak Now

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

Brandee Younger – Beautiful Is Black

Tom Nazziola – Cat and Mouse

Vince Mendoza – Concerto for Orchestra: Finale

Arturo O’Farrill – Dreaming in Lions

Lyle Mays – Elberhard [WINNER]

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

Bill O’Connell – Chopsticks

Robin Smith – For the Love of a Princess

Emile Mosseri – Infinite Love

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman – Meta Knight’s Revenge [WINNER]

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez – The Struggle Within

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

Ólafur Arnalds – The Bottom Lin

Tehillah Alphonso – A Change Is Gonna Come

Jacob Collier – The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

Cody Fry – Eleanor Rigby

Vince Mendoza – To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version) [WINNER]

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot / American Girls

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang [WINNER]

Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison

Soul of Ears – Zeta

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition [WINNER]

Soccer Mommy – Color Theory

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Gang of Four – 77-81

Mac Miller – Swimming in Circles

BEST ALBUM NOTES

Sunwook Kim – Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Louis Armstrong – The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 [WINNER]

Willie Dunn – Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Various Artists – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Various Artists – The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music Oof Reverend James Cleveland

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

Marian Anderson – Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Various Artists – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Various Artists – Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) [WINNER]

Prince – Sign o’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

The Marías – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale [WINNER]

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff [WINNER]

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Zedd & Griff – Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)

Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) [WINNER]

PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM (63RD GRAMMY)

Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus – Fryd

Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage

Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier [WINNER]

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

Alicia Keys – Alicia [WINNER]

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas [WINNER]

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman [WINNER]

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

Nashville Symphony Orchestra – Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre

Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

San Francisco Symphony – Muhly: Throughline

Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 [WINNER]

Seattle Symphony Orchestra – Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy

BEST OPERA RECORDING

Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Glass: Akhnaten [WINNER]

London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices – Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra – Little: Soldier Songs

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

Matthew Guard – It’s a Long Way

Gustavo Dudamel – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’ [WINNER]

Donald Nally – Rising w/The Crossing

Kaspars Putniņš – Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons

Benedict Sheehan – Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom

Craig Hella Johnson – The Singing Guitar

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

Jack Quartet – Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking

Sandbox Percussion – Akiho: Seven Pillars

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears [WINNER]

Imani Winds – Bruits

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

Jennifer Koh – Alone Together [WINNER]

Simone Dinnerstein – An American Mosaic

Augustin Hadelich – Bach: Sonatas & Partitas

Gil Shaham Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos

Mark Grgić – Mak Bach

Curtis Stewart – Of Power

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

Laura Strickling – Confessions

Will Liverman – Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman – Mythologies [WINNER]

Joyce DiDonato – Schubert: Winterreise

Jamie Barton – Unexpected Shadows

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

Agave & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – A New World, A New Canon

Michael Tilson Thomas – Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum – Cerrone: The Arching Path

Chick Corea – Plays

Amy Andersson – Women Warriors – The Voices of Change [WINNER]

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

Andy Akiho – Akiho: Seven Pillars

Louis Andriessen – Andriessen: The Only One

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore – Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Jon Batiste – Batiste: Movement 11′

Caroline Shaw – Shaw: Narrow Sea [WINNER]

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Jon Batiste – Freedom [WINNER]

Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon – Peaches

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

BEST MUSIC FILM

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Various Artists – Summer of Soul [WINNER]