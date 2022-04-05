Spring Out, Be Out: MT Lambda Hosts Pride Event

Story by Stephanie Hall | Contributing Writer

Photos by Ethan Pickering | Lifestyles Editor

Photo: William Meagher and Katie Artman of MT Lambda at “Spring Out!” on Monday, April 4

While Pride Month is still a few months away, MT Lambda hosted their annual “Spring Out!” in the Student Union Commons from 10-2.

The event was in preparation for the LGBTQ+ College Conference they will be holding later this week. The event had a table where people could learn more about different identities and pronouns; a button-making table; and a game area with a ring toss.

“Today is about showing our pride and give out some information to people. And tell a little more about this conference,” said Secretary of MT Lambda William Meagher.

You must register online to attend, but registration is free. They hope that the “Spring Out!” will encourage people to attend.

They also hope to invite more people to attend MT Lambda’s meeting and share the resources they offer to LGBTQ+ students.

“Usually, if you come to the office, no one’s gonna see you enter to know that you’re going to an MT Lambda officer and any of us would be glad to talk with you or just be there to help because that’s what we’re there to do,” Meagher said.

They meet on Wednesdays from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. in STU 206.

For many students, the Spring Out was a way to connect with other LGBTQ+ students on campus.

“I want to be more involved with the community. I came from a small town. So, this is really allowing me to connect more with the community I identify with,” said MTSU student Alex McClain.

They like the fact that they can feel more comfortable here and have people to rely on. MT Lambda hopes that they can make more students feel open and accepted.

