Walk a Mile in Their Shoes: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Story by Michael Cremin | Contributing Writer

This Tuesday, April 12 Silent No Longer TN will be teaming up with Middle Tennessee State University’s June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students, to bring “Walk a Mile In Their Shoes” to campus. “Walk a Mile In Their Shoes” is an annual event and is an informational walk to raise awareness for the prevalence of sexual assault on campus in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Free T-shirts, ribbons, and food will be handed out while supplies last.

From 6-7:30 p.m. outside the campus rec. center, feet will be put to the street to raise awareness as well as build community. Silent No Longer invites everyone to decorate and bring an old pair of shoes that represents your story, your support for victims or your desire to see an end to sexual violence. These shoes will be put together and displayed to represent the unity that all supporters and survivors share.

“Storytelling can be a very powerful tool, whether it’s used to help spread awareness or reach those who are keeping their experience in the shadows. It was seeing the courage of others sharing their stories that saved my life – bringing me out of the darkness and allowing the healing process to begin,” said Executive Director of Silent No Longer, Greta McClain.

Silent No Longer TN is a grassroots organization of sexual assault victims, survivors and allies dedicated to helping those who have also been affected by sexual violence by offering unique opportunities for empowerment, and involving the entire community in the effort to end sexual violence. The event, “Walk A Mile In Their Shoes,” holds these values to its core. It invites everyone to come together and heal in a unique way that shows what great support and love this community holds. You can visit SilentNoLongerTN.org for more information and upcoming events.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Ethan Pickering, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News