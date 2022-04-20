Camp Kesem starts MTSU Chapter

Story by Ethan Pickering | Lifestyles Editor

The nationwide Camp Kesem community and charity started a chapter at Middle Tennessee State University this semester. The Camp Kesem community serves as a summer sleep away camp, run by college students, for kids who’s parents have been or are still effected by cancer.

The MTSU chapter will be the 137th chapter of Kesem on college campuses in the country.

“Our goals with coming to MTSU … is to bring Kesem’s free summer camp program and year round support services to more children that need them than ever before,” Kesem’s Manager of Chapter Expansion Lauren Borrill said.

“Kesem aims to create a community where children impacted by a parent’s cancer journey feel safe, loved, and respected in an environment where they’re surrounded by other kids and college student leaders who understand what they’re going through,” said Borrill.

Camp Kesem focuses on two main aspects: fundraising and recruiting. The summer camps are planned year-round and are cost free for the kids who attend. Kesem recruits and trains college students nationwide to be mentors and leaders for the week long camps.

Each chapter is almost exclusively run by students in the community.

“College students involved in Kesem are responsible for organizing and executing every part of their chapter’s programs – from social media & marketing management, community outreach, fundraising & revenue planning, program planning & logistics, volunteer training & management, event planning, and more,” Borrill explained.

Kesem is meant to build community around those who have been affected by the loss of a loved one, or the current struggle of a loved one who is going through a cancer diagnosis.

“Kesem helps kids and families impacted by a parent’s cancer by ensuring they never feel alone, and surrounding them with a community that simply gets it,” Borrill said.

To get involved in the MTSU chapter, you can fill out this survey. Also stay up to date with the MTSU chapter on Instagram and Facebook.

