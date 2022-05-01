MTSU International Affairs Hosts Ramadan Dinner for Students

Story and Photos by Elise Sandlin | Contributing Writer

Believers of the Islam faith gathered on the lawn outside of Jones Hall Wednesday night on Middle Tennessee State University campus to celebrate the end of their holy fasting with a Ramadan dinner. Ramadan, meaning the “hot month,” is the ninth month of the Muslim year in which they fast strictly from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast at dusk with an abundance of food and fellowship.

Ramadan is considered a sacred month among Muslims because it is believed that within the last ten days of the month, the Qur’an, Islam’s holy book, was first revealed to their prophet Muhammed.

All international students and their families were welcome.

They had a large array of food, from more traditional Mediterranean cuisine like pita bread and hummus, to food brought by attendees like pizza and donuts. The event was catered by Murfreesboro’s Al Rayan Restaurant and Market. Al Rayan provided ‘halal’ meat, which in Arabic translates to ‘permissible’ or ‘lawful.’ Halal meat is allowed for consumption in Islam because it is viewed as clean and free of intoxicants. Halal meat was used for popular Middle Eastern dishes like baked Kibbeh, which is spiced ground meat, onions, and grain, and other favorite dishes like okra with ground beef and baked chicken.

Every plate was full of food, and every picnic table outside was filled with Muslims and their guests, talking, laughing, and enjoying the feast.

Halfway through the dinner, many of the Islamic men sitting at the tables rose and gathered to pray, repeatedly standing, falling to their knees, and facing one direction. Muslims always pray in the direction of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, where the sacred mosque Kaaba is located. They believe this is the most holy site in Islam. Salah, in Arabic, is the name for these obligatory prayers. The men recite passages from the Qur’an for their prayer. Muslims learn to read Arabic in order to understand the Qur’an because they only accept publications in the original Arabic language that it was once written in. These prayers are required to be performed five times daily by all Muslims.

There are five pillars to the Islam faith that its followers abide by: profession of faith, prayer, charity, fasting, and pilgrimage, and each is followed seriously.

“The word Islam means submission, surrender, and obedience to the Creator alone. Islam is all about the turning of one’s heart to Allah,” attendee Rania Al-Bawwab said. “Islam is a complete and comprehensive way of life leading to a balanced way of living. Victory and success cannot be achieved except after tests which will bring the good forth from the evil and tell the believer apart from the nonbeliever. Sacrifice, whether that of wealth or desires, is the practical proof of Man’s devotion to his Creator. It is in fact religion in action.” Rania works as a Ph.D. candidate for MTSU’s Political Economy Research Institute. She is thankful for the “opportunity to join Muslim classmates and community as they broke their fast at sunset.”

Wisdom Thompson, an MTSU student studying Professional Mathematics, Global Studies, and Human Geography also attended the Ramadan dinner that night. “The dinner was a most lovely evening. I am thankful and grateful that there was an event on campus where we could break our fast as one community,” Thompson said. Originally from the Bahama Islands, he appreciates the community that Islam provides. “Brothers and sisters who were born and raised in lands all over the world ate as one family as that’s who we are—one family, one people, one nation is what makes us united in our shared declaration.”

