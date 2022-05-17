FeaturesFilm & TVLifestylesMusicPhoto Galleries

MTSU Alumna Reaches American Idol Finale

Photos and Stories by MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Middle Tennessee State University alumna and country music artist HunterGirl made the final three on American Idol’s 20th season. She comes from Winchester, Tenn. and made it on the show through playing and songwriting in the Nashville music scene.

HunterGirl, 23, known by her Franklin County High School classmates as Hunter Wolkonowski, studied Music Business in the Recording Industry department at MTSU and graduated in the spring of 2020.

“She has always played music at family events since she was this tall,” said HunterGirl’s grandfather, Riley Anderson.

The Oldham Theatre on May 17
On lookers at Winchester Square
A mural dedicated to HunterGirl on the back of the Oldham Theatre
Parade-goers cheering on HunterGirl
HunterGirl on her float

