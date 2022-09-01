SGA Recap: Officers Confirmed and Elected In First Meeting

From left to right, Attorney General Nicolas Morgan swears in Chief of Staff Michai Mosby and Events Director Jasper Sanders at the first meeting of SGA's 85th Congress. (Photo by Matthew Giffin)

Story by Matthew Giffin | News Editor

The Student Government Association Senate confirmed and swore in two executive officers, the Senate parliamentarian, eight appointed senators and elected a speaker pro tempore for the 2022-2023 school year at the inaugural meeting of the 85th Congress Thursday evening. The two executive officers, Chief of Staff Michai Mosby and Events Director Jasper Sanders, occupy newly established positions in SGA’s constitution.

Mosby, a public relations student, previously served as president of MTSU’s Freshman Council. Sanders, an animation major, also previously held a seat on the Freshman Council. Other executive officers were sworn in at SGA’s pre-semester retreat.

Senate Parliamentarian Bailee Brown was also confirmed and sworn in.

The eight appointed senators who were sworn in tonight filled in seats that were left vacant by last semester’s election, after an interview process with Student Body President Jada Powell.

It is also worth noting that of the four Senate candidates who lost their elections for the 2022-2023 school year, three of them maintained senatorial positions at tonight’s meeting. Two of them, Sen. Alex Laudeman and Sen. Andrew Pauly, previously served as senators in the 84th Congress. The third, Sen. Katelynn Pricer, served as secretary on the Freshman Council last year.

The candidates who won the seats now held by Laudeman, Pauly and Pricer had vacated those seats, either to serve on the executive committee or for other reasons. Because of that, Laudeman, Pauly and Pricer were appointed to the Senate after being interviewed like the eight senators who were sworn in tonight.

In addition, Speaker Pro Tempore Trinity Henderson retained her position from last year after a lengthy election in the Senate.

