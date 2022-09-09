Colorado State Preview

Photo by Matthew Giffin / Sidelines Contributor

Story by Calvin White/ Sports Editor

Preview: Q&A with The Rocky Mountain Collegian Sports Editor Braidon Nourse

The week after MTSU’s 44-7 loss at the hands of James Madison, the Blue Raiders look to avenge that loss against the Rams of Colorado State this Saturday at Canvas Stadium. Sidelines sports editor Calvin White sat down with The Rocky Mountain Collegian sports editor Braidon Nourse to gain insight on the Colorado State football team.

Last week, Colorado State suffered a 51-7 loss to then No. 8 Michigan. Rams head coach Jay Norvell looks to capture his first win at the helm of the Colorado State program.

1. For someone who is an outsider, can you describe who Colorado State is as a football program and what their identity is?

Nourse: The identity this year is honestly brand new. I guess the best way to describe it is, Fort Air Raid, is what they’re calling it. An aerial attack which is much different than what we’ve seen before from Colorado State. The focus this year is getting the ball down the field through the air as quickly as possible and as often as possible.

2. With all the major roster turnover at Colorado State, who are some guys to look out for on Saturday?

Nourse: I think we have almost 50 transfers on our team and most of the coaching staff is new too. The two guys you’re going to want to look out for are wide receivers Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall. The connection that those two have with quarterback Clay Millen is special and will continue to be special throughout the season.

3. What are the keys to Jay Norvell getting his first win as Colorado State head coach on Saturday?

Nourse: Obviously, the main key to getting the first win at Colorado State is to not play a team like Michigan. Other than that, it’s just going to be getting the job done on offense, especially pass blocking. The offensive line was clearly overpowered against Michigan. I don’t think that will be the case against Middle Tennessee. As long as Clay Millen is allowed more time to make better decisions with the ball in his hands. If the offensive line is able to protect Millen long enough for a decision to be made, that will be one of the keys.