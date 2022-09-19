Blue Raider Recap

MTSU prepares to field the kickoff. Photo by Lucas Larkin.

Story by Phinehas Rollman/ Contributing Writer

Golf

The Blue Raider men’s golf team traveled to Louisiana on Sunday, Sep. 11 to open the season in the Jim Rivers Invitational. Ending on Tuesday, the team finished second with an overall score of 27.

The Blue Raiders were led by junior Owen Stamper who finished his outing on Tuesday with an

impressive 66 (-6), pushing his three day score to -10.

Volleyball

Fast-forwarding to Friday, the Lady Blue Raider volleyball team traveled to Queens, NY to

compete in the Red Storm Invitational.

The Blue Raiders ended Boston College’s 10 game winning streak.

Freshman Adri Rhoda led the team with a game high 19 kills, giving

MTSU their first win against a power-5 opponent since 2014.

Just hours later, the Lady Raiders carried their momentum into a four set win against the Columbia Lions. Rhoda led the way with 16 kills.

The Lady Raiders took the court Saturday against host St. John. MTSU dropped the match, finishing 2-1 on the weekend, with an overall record of 10-3 on the season.

Tennis

The MTSU men’s tennis team traveled to Knoxville to begin their season in the Tennessee Hidden Duals.

On Friday, MTSU took on No. 6 Tennessee, picking up a doubles and singles win.

On Saturday, the Blue Raiders battled with Columbia. Blue Raider Francisco Rocha picked up a win against top 10 opponent Alex Kotzen.

Overall, MTSU went 3-3 in singles and failed to win a doubles match.

The Blue Raiders ended the weekend against top 15 North Carolina. Sophomore Oskar Brostrom Poulsen captured the team’s sole singles win, as well as a doubles win with teammate Ondrej Horak.

MTSU tennis made moves off the court this week as well, breaking ground on the new multi-million dollar tennis complex on campus.

Football

MTSU football opened their home schedule against Tennessee State on Saturday.

The stadium saw over 22,000 attendees fill the seats of Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium as the Blue Raiders dominated with a 49-6 victory over the Tigers.

MTSU’s biggest play of the game came courtesy of running back Frank Peasant who ripped off an 85 yard touchdown run to start the second half.

Peasant finished the day with 122 yards and 3 scores, while quarterback Chase Cunningham threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns with an efficient 20-24 night.

The Blue Raiders improved their record to 2-1.

Soccer

MTSU ended the week with a women’s soccer match against UAB on Sunday, Sep. 18.

The Lady Blue Raiders opened conference play with a 2-1 loss in Birmingham.

MTSU’s score came in the 52nd minute courtesy of Emma Pettersen.

The Raiders are now 2-5-1 on the young season.

Looking Ahead

Golf is back in action at the Grover Page Classic in Jackson TN on Sep. 19-20.

Volleyball continues their hot start to the season hosting matches with Alabama

A&M and Western Kentucky on Sep. 21 and 24

Women’s soccer looks to bounce back as they host North Texas on Sep. 22.

Men’s tennis travels to Destin Florida and women’s tennis will travel to Birmingham, AL for the Ford Invitational.

The women’s golf team will be in action this weekend at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tennessee.

Cross country joins track and field in Stillwater, OK on Saturday to take on the Cowboys of Oklahoma State.

Blue Raider football travels to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the No. 25 ranked Miami Hurricanes.