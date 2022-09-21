MT Lambda Hosts Weekly Meetings this Semester

Story and Photos by Gus Wright | Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee State University’s LGBTQ+ student organization, MT Lambda, is scheduled to meet weekly this Fall semester.

The first meeting, hosted on Aug. 31, set some new policies for the organization moving forward. The meetings begin with introductions from the officers of the organization and everyone in attendance. MT Lambda is also a self-described as a political and social group for MTSU in addition to supporting the LGBTQ+ community at the college and beyond.

The policies of the organization were then brought up, with officers informing those in attendance of new policies, such as the no outing policy with the group and on campus with Title IX, proper academic action that can be taken for gender identity and new events happening that MT Lambda is associated with.

During policies/introductions, a married couple, two MTSU faculty, Dominic Cinefro Prelis and Chaminda Prelis, a communications professor and an Aerospace Department chair respectively, introduced themselves along with everyone else. Dominic remarked “we’ve been married for 11 years and we’ve been together for 13.”

After introduction/policies, the first meeting was open for a social for new and old members. Each meeting has a different theme this year though. Check the schedule link above for the breakdown of MT Lambda events on and off campus this semester. New meetings happen every Wednesday in the Student Union. You can also follow them on Instagram.

