Miami Hurricanes Preview

Story by Calvin White/ Sports Editor

Preview: Q&A with The Miami Hurricane sports editor Luke Chaney.

Following a 49-7 victory over TSU at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, the MTSU Blue Raiders travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the No. 25 ranked Miami Hurricanes. Sidelines sports editor Calvin White sat down with The Miami Hurricane sports editor Luke Chaney to learn about all things Miami football.

Last week, the Hurricanes suffered a loss at the hands of then No. 24 Texas A&M by a score of 17-9. Miami looks to make a statement and have a bounce back game before ACC play starts next weekend.

1. After losing last week to Texas A&M, what are some things that Miami is looking to do well in this game to get ready for ACC play next week?

Chaney: The big thing for Miami that they need to clean up before ACC play is their passing game. Coming into the season, the passing game was thought to be a huge strength of the team given that Tyler Van Dyke was one of if not the best quarterback in college football the last six games of last season.

2. Without receivers Jacolby George and Xavier Restrepo, who are some guys that MTSU fans should watch out for on Saturday?

Chaney: Receivers Key’Shawn Smith, Michael Redding, and Brashard Smith. All three of those guys bring something different to the mix. With these receivers there’s a lot of talent. There’s a lot of blue-chip, four star, ESPN top 300 guys.

3. The Hurricanes are favored by 27 points in this game. What can MTSU do to keep the game respectable?

Chaney: Middle Tennessee’s tendency to go four or five wide and pass the ball is something that Miami hasn’t defended very well thus far. Miami plays a lot of press coverage so sometimes their corners tend to get burnt. There’s going to be a lot of islands and if MTSU’s receivers can create separation and Chase Cunningham can get them the ball, that can definitely be an area where they can attack Miami.